The Fantilator Page

Date Picture or Video Comment

2018-07-30 Idea of connecting multiple fans together in order to create something bigger. Note that even though this contraption has checker board pattern, there is and attemtpt to cover "hole" in the center. Each layer of fans is stacked on each other, so overall thickness is three fans. Size - 9 fans.

2018-08-01 Improved design where rows greatly overlap eachother so overall thickness is just a little bit over single fan. First power supply (200-300w) is added. First running model, however does not have a name yet. Size - 8 fans.

2018-08-01 The design proves to be scalable and grows fast. Size - 10 fans.

2018-08-16 More fans are added. In addition, candidates for the Fan Base are considered including the case (white) that is currently used. Size - 17 fans.

2018-08-17 Fan matrix. Size - 17 fans.

2018-08-25 Bigger fan matrix. Power supply fan is removed and power supply is cooled by fan. Note a piece of paper on power supply with "Fantilator" on it. Fantilator is tied to a table using a cable so it would not tip over. Size - 37 fans.

2018-09-11 Fans connected using proper 4 pin splitters. Size - 37 fans.

2018-09-28 Even bigger fan matrix. One power supply was not enough to power all fans, so second one was added. Size - 46 fans.

2018-12-10 A very interesting and rare photo that shows how old fantilator is being disassembled while new one is assembled. Old design was perpendicular to table, new one is diagonal. Old fantilator remains also have white Christmas lights on.

2018-12-11 Phase I of new Fantilator design. First design that was first thought about and only then executed. Four fans attached together in a plus shape form a "cross" and are connected via 1-to-4 4 pin splitter. 8 crosses (2x4, 32 fans total) form a "cluster" and other ends of "crosses" splitters are connected to 1-to-10 "cluster" splitter. New design has better cable management, proper cable splitters, better base known as Fanbase, threshold for fan power (>=0.4 amps). Size - 32 fans (one "cluster").

2019-05-10 Finished Phase II upgrade. Size - 64 fans.

2019-05-29 First attempt to control a single fan using PWM with Arduino Nano.