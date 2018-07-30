The Fantilator Page

Idea
of connecting multiple fans together in order to create something
bigger. Note that even though this contraption has checker board
pattern, there is and attemtpt to cover "hole" in the center. Each layer
of fans is stacked on each other, so overall thickness is three fans.
Size - 9 fans.
2018-08-01
Improved
design where rows greatly overlap eachother so overall thickness is
just a little bit over single fan. First power supply (200-300w) is
added. First running model, however does not have a name yet. Size - 8
fans.
2018-08-01
The design proves to be scalable and grows fast. Size - 10 fans.
2018-08-16
More
fans are added. In addition, candidates for the Fan Base are considered
including the case (white) that is currently used. Size - 17 fans.
2018-08-17
Fan matrix. Size - 17 fans.
2018-08-25
Bigger
fan matrix. Power supply fan is removed and power supply is cooled by
fan. Note a piece of paper on power supply with "Fantilator" on it.
Fantilator is tied to a table using a cable so it would not tip over.
Size - 37 fans.
Even bigger fan matrix. One power supply was not enough to power all fans, so second one was added. Size - 46 fans.
2018-12-10
A
very interesting and rare photo that shows how old fantilator is being
disassembled while new one is assembled. Old design was perpendicular to
table, new one is diagonal. Old fantilator remains also have white
Christmas lights on.
2018-12-11
Phase I of new Fantilator design. First design that was first thought about and only then executed.
Four fans attached together in a plus shape form a "cross" and are
connected via 1-to-4 4 pin splitter. 8 crosses (2x4, 32 fans total) form
a "cluster" and other ends of "crosses" splitters are connected to
1-to-10 "cluster" splitter. New design has better cable management,
proper cable splitters, better base known as Fanbase, threshold for fan
power (>=0.4 amps). Size - 32 fans (one "cluster").
2019-05-10
Finished Phase II upgrade. Size - 64 fans.
2019-05-29
First attempt to control a single fan using PWM with Arduino Nano.
2019-06-16
Fantilator running all fans controlled by Arduino running FantilatorOS. Size - 64 fans.